Moose Cree First Nation sending record number of players to Little NHL

Anticipation is mounting among young hockey players and their families in Moose Cree First Nation.

The First Nation will be able to cover the cost of sending more young hockey players to the largest First Nations minor hockey tournament in Ontario this year, thanks to help from Jordan's Principle, a program that supports First Nations children in Canada.

Some will be attending the Little NHL tournament for the first time.

Jennifer Carey-Cool is the director of the child and family well-being program with the First Nation.

She says it's an important boost to the children's mental health to travel beyond the First Nation's boundaries.

"Culture is a big thing with Indigenous people, socializing and going out and meeting other nations, other people is very important," says Carey-Cool.

Jennifer Carey-Cool is the director of the Child and Family Well-being band representative program in Moose Cree First Nation. (supplied by Jennifer Carey-Cool)

The nation has secured funding to guarantee $25,000 from Jordan's Principle for each of 11 teams to go toward the travel costs to get them from the tiny island at the tip of James Bay hundreds of kilometres south to Markham, Ont.

It will also help with meals and accommodation.

Carey-Cool says applications are pending on funding for additional teams.

Jordan's Principle is named after a boy from Norway House Cree First Nation in Manitoba who was born with multiple disabilities and spent two years in hospital while governments debated over which level should fund his care.

He died in hospital at the age of five.

Indigenous Services Canada, which administers Jordan's Principle, says in a statement that the program responds to the unmet needs of First Nations children and can help with a wide range of health, social and educational products, services and supports.

This one time during the year where they're able to go down to another community and meet so many other children and so many other nations is so important. - Jennifer Carey-Cool

It is based on requests for First Nations children as needs arise, so each situation, and how it meets the needs of each child, is unique.

While it says individuals may apply, so may groups.

Due to privacy concerns, Indigenous Services Canada says it cannot say which First Nations have applied for funding to send players to the Little NHL or which have received funding.

As for Moose Cree's successful application, Carey-Cool says that is due to the First Nation establishing a department to manage group requests.

"So with Jordan's Principle, what we did was we looked at what does the community need, you know, for assets to grow, for programming, making sure that children's basic needs were met," she said.

Families are still welcome to submit individual requests for their individual needs, but Carey-Cool explains the First Nation is in a better position to front a large sum for a large group and be reimbursed, and has established a fund to allow this to happen more easily.

Carey-Cool says the First Nation has sent teams to the Little NHL in the past but this is the first year that the group funding from Jordan's Principle will help make it more accessible to more children without the burden of extra fund-raising and individual families trying to wrangle the paperwork.

"A lot of these children cannot go anywhere or have never been anywhere. So this one time during the year where they're able to go down to another community and meet so many other children and so many other nations is so important," she said, noting the First Nation has applied to send young people to other gatherings such as music camps and other sporting events.

As for the Little NHL, it is in its 50th year and going stronger than ever, according to the acting president of the Little NHL, Chico Ralfe.

"Most people in Ontario, especially from our First Nations communities know this is our largest gathering of our First Nations peoples in Ontario every year," he said.

"This year we are fortunate to have 246 teams coming with divisions from tyke to midget."

Ralfe says he's overwhelmed First Nations are pulling together in such numbers to attend.

Wiikwemkoon Unceded Territory and M'Chigeeng First Nation also announced group funding from Jordan's Principle would help send players to the Little NHL this year.

It will be held in Markham, north of Toronto from March 10 to 15.