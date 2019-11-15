MNRF seeking answers after moose cow killed, left to spoil

Investigators with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say they're looking for help from the public after a moose cow was killed and its body left in the bush to spoil.

Conservation officers in New Liskeard responded to a public complaint about the carcass in late October, the ministry said, after hunters discovered it in South Lorrain Township, southeast of Haileybury.

Assisted by the MNRF canine unit from Timmins, investors found that the moose was shot in a forested area near Oxbow Lake. The area is accessed by a small bush road, the ministry said.

The MNRF canine unit from Timmins assisted investigators in a case south of Haileybury. Pictured here are conservation officer Megan Veniot and Colt. (MNRF)

Their investigation revealed that the suspect(s) used a pickup truck and all-terrain vehicle to remove part of the moose from the bush. The moose's quarters, tenderloins, heart and liver were removed, however the entire front half of the animal was abandoned and left to spoil.

Anyone with information about this occurrence can contact the ministry at (705) 648-3750.

