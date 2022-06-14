32 collisions with moose in Superior East region, say OPP

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to 32 collisions with moose so far this year.

Two collisions involved police cruisers, which were travelling on Highway 101 between Wawa and Chapleau.

While the vehicles had significant damage, the officers involved in both crashes were not injured.

OPP Const. Ashley Nickle said more than half of the vehicle collisions with moose in the region were in May.

Nickle said the spring is the worst time of year for moose collisions because:

They lick the winter salt on the side of the highways.

They migrate to more open areas so they can escape biting insects.

"We are asking drivers to slow down," Nickle said. "Speed is the biggest factor. It reduces your reaction time and it increases the force of impacts if there was a collision."

Adult moose can weigh more than 450 kilograms, and can cause significant damage and fatal injuries if a vehicle collides with them.

So far, no one has died in a collision with the big animals this year, Nickle said.