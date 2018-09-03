Driver injured after collision with moose on MR 35
A Sudbury driver sustained minor injuries after a collision involving a moose on Municipal Road 35 Sunday evening.
The incident occurred between Day Construction and Azilda, according to a tweet from Sudbury police. The road was cleared and the vehicle was towed from the site around 8 p.m.
Police say the area is not well lit, and are reminding people to slow down and drive cautiously.
Municipal Road 35 has now been cleared by police, vehicle towed from the collision site^smy—@SudburyPolice