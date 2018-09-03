Skip to Main Content
Driver injured after collision with moose on MR 35

A Sudbury driver sustained minor injuries after a collision involving a moose on Municipal Road 35 Sunday evening.
Sudbury police say the driver of a vehicle sustained minor injuries after a collision with a moose on Municipal Road 35 Sunday. (CBC)

The incident occurred between Day Construction and Azilda, according to a tweet from Sudbury police. The road was cleared and the vehicle was towed from the site around 8 p.m.

Police say the area is not well lit, and are reminding people to slow down and drive cautiously.

