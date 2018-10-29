This is the first time Maurice Lamothe and Nicole Leblanc have ever seen an albino moose, let alone two.

They spotted the white moose and calf while travelling on highway 101, just 15 minutes from the town of Foleyet.

Lamothe says he's heard about the protected animal before but has never seen one in person, even though he's been hunting in the region since the late 1970s.

In an interview with Radio Canada he said he's pretty sure this will be the only time in his life he'll have this opportunity.

Nicole Leblanc was the one to shoot the video while Maurice slowed down. They came upon the two animals as they came up over a hill.

As of Monday afternoon, the video has reached more than 200,000 people on Facebook.

Lamothe says he's just pleased they are able to share such a rare and beautiful sight with others.