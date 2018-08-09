'Possible' sighting of blue-green algae at Moonlight Beach

Officials from Public Health Sudbury say they are investigating a possible blue-green algal bloom at Moonlight Beach in Sudbury.

In a statement released Thursday, the health unit said they are working with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks to test water samples for presence of the algae.

Officials with the health unit also say they have posted signs on Moonlight Beach advising the public to avoid swimming or drinking the water, or allowing pets into the water if the bloom is present.

If no bloom is present, water can be used for regular recreational activities.

For more information on blue-green algae, including a list and map of water bodies with confirmed blooms, you can visit PHSD's website at phsd.ca or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at (705) 522-9200, ext. 398.