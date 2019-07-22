A Sudbury man has been found dead after a three-day search, police said in a tweet Monday morning.

55-year-old Henri Montpellier was discovered by the OPP underwater search and rescue team Sunday evening.

A family member alerted police on Friday when Montpellier had not been heard from, Sudbury Police said.

They added that Montpellier was last seen by neighbours in the area of Vermillion South Shore Road and Lockerby Mine Access Road Friday evening before being found.