Henri Montpellier found dead, Sudbury Police say
55-year-old found by OPP underwater search and rescue team
A Sudbury man has been found dead after a three-day search, police said in a tweet Monday morning.
55-year-old Henri Montpellier was discovered by the OPP underwater search and rescue team Sunday evening.
A family member alerted police on Friday when Montpellier had not been heard from, Sudbury Police said.
They added that Montpellier was last seen by neighbours in the area of Vermillion South Shore Road and Lockerby Mine Access Road Friday evening before being found.
. Henri Montpellier located deceased by members of the OPP Underwater Search & Recovery Team. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. Pls respect their privacy during this difficult time. Thank you to the OPP & North Shore Search & Rescue for their assistance w this matter.—@SudburyPolice
