Sudbury

Sudbury's integrity commissioner proposes sanctions for Coun. Montpellier

Greater Sudbury's integrity commissioner says Coun. Gerry Montpellier has breached the city's code of conduct and should be sanctioned for his actions.

Statements 'were purposely an attempt to injure the professional reputation of the CAO,' commissioner says

Gerry Montpellier is the city councillor for Ward 3 in Greater Sudbury. The city's integrity commissioner says Montpellier should have 60 days worth of pay docked from his salary because of actions deemed to be against the city's code of conduct. (Submitted by The City of Greater Sudbury)

Integrity commissioner Robert Swayze says comments made by Montpellier late last year — both in a public letter to the Prime Minister and to the media —  were purposely an attempt to injure the professional reputation of CAO Ed Archer.

He is recommending to council that Montpellier's salary be suspended for two months.

"The statements made by the respondent [Montpellier], both in the public letter to the Prime Minister and to the media, were purposely an attempt to injure the professional reputation of the CAO," Swayze stated in his report.

"It is my judgement that these infractions are serious enough for me to recommend a sanction of the suspension of his salary for 60 days beginning with the next pay period."

More to come.

