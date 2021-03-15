Sudbury's integrity commissioner proposes sanctions for Coun. Montpellier
Statements 'were purposely an attempt to injure the professional reputation of the CAO,' commissioner says
Greater Sudbury's integrity commissioner says Coun. Gerry Montpellier has breached the city's code of conduct and should be sanctioned for his actions.
Integrity commissioner Robert Swayze says comments made by Montpellier late last year — both in a public letter to the Prime Minister and to the media — were purposely an attempt to injure the professional reputation of CAO Ed Archer.
He is recommending to council that Montpellier's salary be suspended for two months.
"The statements made by the respondent [Montpellier], both in the public letter to the Prime Minister and to the media, were purposely an attempt to injure the professional reputation of the CAO," Swayze stated in his report.
"It is my judgement that these infractions are serious enough for me to recommend a sanction of the suspension of his salary for 60 days beginning with the next pay period."
