A fire at a triplex in the Donovan neighbourhood has left one person dead and left another in hospital with critical injuries.

Crews from the Greater Sudbury Fire Services were called to a structure fire on Montague Avenue, just after midnight Saturday.

The fire was contained within one of the units of the triplex.

Sudbury Police say two people were found inside the home — one was dead while the other person was taken to hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.

Both Sudbury Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.