No monkeypox cases in Sudbury yet, says health unit

While there have yet to be any reported cases of monkeypox in the Sudbury region, the health unit says it is working with its partners and the province to prepare for any possible cases.

"Currently what public health has done is that we share monkeypox information with primary care and community health organizations and agencies," said Jemima Pimou Bogna, a public health nurse with Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can lead to rashes and lesions that usually start on the face, and can spread elsewhere on the body.

"Some other symptoms may include new skin rashes, rash lesions, fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches and pain, or some swollen lymph nodes," Pimou Bogna said.

She said most monkeypox cases are mild, but someone who is immunocompromised could have more severe symptoms.

As of Friday, Health Canada confirmed there were 168 confirmed cases of monkeypox across the country. The majority – 141 cases – were in Quebec.

Last week Quebec confirmed it had 40,000 vaccine doses available to help slow the spread of the virus.

Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said the city had become the epicentre of the North American outbreak.

Pimou Bogna said the Sudbury health unit does not yet have the vaccine in stock.

But she said Public Health Sudbury and Districts can order the vaccine from Ontario's Ministry of Health if needed.

The virus can spread through respiratory droplets between close contacts, but it is less contagious than COVID-19.

Pimou Bogna said anyone who may have been exposed to the virus should maintain physical distancing from others, wear a mask, wash their hands often and monitor themselves for symptoms.