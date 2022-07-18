2nd monkeypox case in northeastern Ontario found in Nipissing district

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has detected the first case of monkeypox for the district.

The health unit said the person was likely infected in the Toronto area, and is self-isolating at home. Officials have notified their close contacts.

"The risk of contracting monkeypox remains very low in the health unit's district, as there is no evidence of the virus circulating locally," the health unit said in a press release.

"Based on the low risk, only close contacts will be offered post-exposure prophylaxis."

On July 12, Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported the first case of monkeypox to be found in northeastern Ontario.

Monkeypox — a rare disease for North America — is usually a mild illness and treatment focuses on relieving symptoms.

Symptoms include a fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said monkeypox can spread through close contact with an infected person, and enters the body through skin-to-skin contact with lesions and blisters or bodily fluids like saliva.

If someone develops symptoms, or was a close contact with someone who has tested positive with monkeypox, they should contact their doctor, or the health unit, immediately.