1st case of monkeypox in Sudbury area reported by health unit
Public Health Sudbury and Districts says individual likely acquired infection in Toronto area
The health unit in Sudbury, Ont., is confirming the first case of monkeypox in the area.
In a news release, Public Health Sudbury & District said the individual likely acquired the infection in the Toronto area.
The individual is isolating and all close contacts have been identified.
"At this time, the risk to the general population remains low, as we have not detected the virus circulating in Sudbury and districts, and it does not spread easily," Dr Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health, said in the release.
"Residents should not be concerned going about their routine everyday activities," said Sutcliffe.
The health unit is closely monitoring the situation.
Anyone who develops symptoms or who has had contact with a suspected or known case of monkeypox should contact their health-care provider immediately.
"Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, age, or gender, can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or by sharing contaminated items," said Sutcliffe.
Monkeypox — a rare disease for North America — is usually a mild illness and treatment focuses on relieving symptoms. It spreads through close contact with an infected person, or with their clothing or linens. The virus enters the body through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids (saliva, lesions, blisters, or rashes) and through mucus membranes or respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact (breathing, talking, and coughing).
Symptoms usually develop five to 21 days after exposure and last between two to four weeks.
Symptoms include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle, joint and back pain, and exhaustion. A rash could also develop on the face or extremities, as well as hands, feet, mouth and genitals, with scabs forming later.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?