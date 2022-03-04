Monarch Recovery Services in Sudbury is adding 15 new addiction treatment beds.

On Friday, the provincial government announced $2.5 million in funding through the Addictions Recovery Fund for the beds.

Monarch offers addiction services and support for people over the age of 16, including recovery, treatment and aftercare programs. The province said the new beds include six withdrawal management services beds, four addiction treatment beds and five supportive treatment beds.

"Now more than ever, it is important to ensure that everyone can access the safe and effective mental health and addictions services they deserve — when and where they need them," Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions said.

The province said opioid-related deaths "surged by 79 per cent during the first two waves of the pandemic, with rates being three times higher in northern Ontario."

"Monarch Recovery Services recognizes that the need for addiction services continues to escalate in our community," Roxane Zuck, CEO of Monarch said.

"This funding will allow us to not only facilitate access to services, but it will also increase our capacity to help fill the gaps in the continuum of care that we provide to individuals who are struggling with substance use."

Roxane Zuck is the CEO at Monarch Recovery Services in Sudbury (Jan Lakes CBC)

Looking for 'firm commitment'

There have been calls to the province to increase funding for addictions services. Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger and Sudbury NDP MPP Jamie West have both been vocal in the past about the community needing funding.

In December, Monarch said it had to put plans to expand staffing and programming on hold, because it hadn't been able to secure provincial funding.

"This is an important element in the continuum of care and services available to individuals experiencing mental health and addictions challenges," Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said.

"We look to the province for their firm commitment to provide ongoing operating funds for the establishment of a much needed supervised consumption and supported transitional housing services in Greater Sudbury."