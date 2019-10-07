The head of a recovery services group in Sudbury said she's breathing a sigh of relief after the province announced funding to expand services.

On Friday, the provincial government announced $2.5 million in funding through the Addictions Recovery Fund.

The money will help Monarch Recovery Services in Sudbury add 15 new addiction treatment beds.

Roxane Zuck, the CEO of Monarch said the money will be used for new treatment beds.

"We're going to be able to increase our capacity in the treatment program, as well as the men's recovery home," Zuck said. "We'll be able to add that eighth program to our list and be able to accommodate that stablization period that people may need."

That will be welcome news for northern Ontario, a region hard-hit by the opioid crisis. Opioid-related deaths "surged by 79 per cent during the first two waves of the pandemic, with rates being three times higher in northern Ontario," the province said in a statement March 4.

"We know that the need for treatment is increasing," Zuck said.

"The need for stable housing is increasing and for programs like Monarch to be able to accommodate more individuals. That's what this funding is going to allow us to do."

In 2019, the organization did a needs-based planning session to have a closer look at any gaps in services, she added.

"Given that, we know that there was a gap in services as far as those multi-functional beds or those flex beds," she said.

"That's why we were trying to address that in particular with this proposal that we put forward."

'Smooth transition'

She said the application to the province was to create six new flex beds, which they were approved to do.

"They're going to be a part of our continuum that addresses the needs of individuals who aren't in a stable position to come into the treatment program," she said.

"So they've done their withdrawal management, however, they're still not ready for the treatment program, and that's why we call them flex beds," she said. "They will be used after treatment or if [the individuals] are not ready to return into the community if they don't have stable housing."

Zuck said she's not sure how long it will take to get the beds up and running, as she said they will have to hire more staff. She added they're also planning on offering the majority of services out of one location.

"Everything's going to be together," she said. "There will be that nice smooth transition from one program to another."

Zuck said they expect to be able to help more people at one time, which should shorten the wait list.

In December, Zuck told CBC Sudbury she had to put plans to expand staffing and programming on hold, because she hadn't been able to secure provincial funding. She said this recent announcement will benefit the community.

"It was a huge weight lifted off my shoulders," she said.

"It was a great call that I had with Minister Tibollo. He seems to be wanting to make sure the needs of the north are addressed."

On Friday, Tibollo expressed the need for these types of services in the north.

"Now more than ever, it is important to ensure that everyone can access the safe and effective mental health and addictions services they deserve — when and where they need them," he said.