Sudbury health unit sets Feb. 5 target to vaccinate long-term care, high-risk retirement home residents

Sudbury's health unit says all residents of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes in the catchment area will be vaccinated by Feb. 5.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to Public Health Sudbury and Districts this week, as well as other health units across northern Ontario.

"We are very eager to immunize and protect our most vulnerable citizens," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health with PHSD, noting that the vaccine will be offered to everyone eligible to receive it in those facilities, on a voluntary basis, by Feb. 5.

"Our worry with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supply reductions was that we would have to wait longer, and so we are thrilled that supplies of the Moderna vaccine are being made available to protect vulnerable people across the province."

The new date for the most vulnerable seniors to receive the first dose is 10 days earlier than previously scheduled.

Premier Doug Ford says the province is redirecting available supplies to those who need them most due to the delay in shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech doses.

That means vaccinations are being postponed for long-term care staff and essential caregivers, but the province says efforts will ramp up again when more doses become available.

Meanwhile, the Sudbury health unit is reminding people to continue to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We must work together by staying apart, staying home, and staying COVID-safe," the health unit stated in a news release.

"Continue to screen yourself for symptoms, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill. For essential outings, continue to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands."