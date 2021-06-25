As high schools across Canada prepare to host graduations this weekend, Central Algoma Secondary School (CASS) in Desbarats, Ont., is intent on allowing students to walk across a stage of a different sort amid the virtual celebrations.

Thanks to a conversation Sadie Gowlett had with her father, Sadie and other CASS students will now be able to get their photos taken on a mobile stage.

Her father, Ray Gowlett, a teacher at the school, built the mobile stage. It will be towed by a pickup truck to each Grade 12 graduate's house — an area that covers 280 kilometres — so students get a chance to walk across it to receive their diplomas.

Sadie said it's an experience students will likely remember for a long time.

"It really just shows that the teachers care, too," she said. "Lots of people are thinking of the grads, that we're kind of down and out, and that it really sucks for us, but it hurts the teachers more to watch us get nothing."

Ray said that once he got approval from the school's grad committee, support from the community to build the mobile stage began rolling in.

"Within 20 minutes, I called a friend with a trailer dealership and he said, 'Yeah, there's a bunch of trailers. Take one.'

"I had a friend with building materials. He just told me, 'The keys are in the tractor. Take what you need,' and a friend with a graphics company [came up with] the sign. And just all of these things all started coming together right away."

The stage, built atop a 6-by-12-foot landscaping trailer, is supported by wood pallets on the bottom. It comes complete with a collapsible back wall, decorated with the school's logo and colours, and stairs to climb aboard.

The back wall comes with a high-resolution image of a hooked rug, a gift to the school that has adorned every graduate picture since 1972.

The stage also has foldable skirting that runs around the trailer, and Ray said he can move it from place to place quickly.

"I can set the whole stage up in about 90 seconds," he said. "The students can go walk across the stage, get their pictures taken, and then I can pack it up and move on to the next student."

In all, 72 CASS students are expected to walk across the mobile stage to receive their diplomas.

The test run

The stage has already had a test run.

WATCH | The Hartley family's dog Ella accept a diploma on student's behalf:

Kristi Hartley said her daughter Tate has been attending school online from a friend's house in Winnipeg.

After a long, tough year, Kristi thought her daughter could use a change of scenery. She assumed the grad trailer would just pass by her house, and Tate could collect the diploma later this summer.

But she said Ray wouldn't let the opportunity to walk across the stage go by.

It feels good to be useful - Ray Gowlett, parent and teacher at Central Algoma Secondary School

"Ray, being Ray, insisted that Tate needed to do this, and he needed to do this for Tate because he's that kind of teacher," said Hartley.

"The stage came to our house last night and Tate's favourite dog, Ella, was there to take her place and walk across the stage for her.

"So she walked across the stage. She sat, she shook a paw with Mr. Gowlett, and then he put a pretend diploma in her collar and she gleefully walked off the stage," said Hartley.

"It was fantastic."

As for Ray, he said he was glad to put the extra effort in to see the kids do their grad walks.

"You know, COVID has left a lot of teachers feeling handcuffed, and possibly dealing with certain feelings of guilt where you just can't do your job to the degree that it could be done.

"Just to have the opportunity to do something meaningful is fantastic," he said.

"And it feels good to be useful."