An in-school breakfast program for Sudbury and Manitoulin has moved to the parking lot.

Better Beginnings, Better Futures would normally be feeding students that very important first meal of the day, but with school being closed since March, they've been working to make sure those who are depending on that one meal still get fed.

Angele Young, the regional manager of nutrition programs with Better Beginning, Better Futures, said her staff visits on average three schools a week and hands out boxes of food meant to cover a month's worth of breakfast food for the children.

"We're seeing situations that we normally wouldn't see in a normal year," Young said. "And there are families out there that possibly in a normal year, don't necessarily rely on others to help them. They don't even know how to ask."

Young said she's in contact with school principals to get the message out to students when and where the mobile units will be.

"The boxes basically contain some healthy options," she said. "We try to put approximately $50 worth in a box which which would equal a child's breakfast for a month."

"But knowing that we're possibly feeding more members of the family, we will put some potatoes in there, something that we don't normally see in a in a breakfast program."

The group is working with local farmers and distributors to help keep costs down and maximize how much food they can provide.

"We also put in fruits and vegetable," she said. "We'll also put in some snack items. Definitely always produce, though, because that's very important to have some of those perishable goods that that kids need to promote good health."

So far, the reaction from parents has been "humbling."

"The staff are coming back, sometimes emotional, because people are very grateful," Young said. "We see some tears. We see some thank you's."

"The people internally who are who are working, they're working so hard... they're packing these boxes. They're lifting them. They're bringing them from our main hub."

"They can see the benefit and they feel the appreciation that's coming back from the community for what we're doing to it....it feels very good to be able to give this food away."

Remote areas also part of program

This time of year, the group also goes out and brings produce to rural communities and sells it as cheaply as possible.

Young said the group is able to buy food in bulk, saving on costs.

"Our goal is to make sure we're sourcing affordable options for families," Young said. "We're trying to keep the price of the food less than what they would have to pay."

"And we tend to go in places where they're far from grocery stores or they have a great deal of lower income families who may not have access to good transportation to be able to go to all the stores."

To do that, they have access to a 16-foot trailer outfitted with shelves to stock food on.

The service, she said, has become a mainstay for people who otherwise wouldn't be able to access healthy choices.

Every day we make a difference to somebody - Angele Young

"We certainly do have a lot of repeat customers who come every week to get their fruit and vegetables," she said. "We survey them and, you know, overall surveys, around 80 percent of them say that they're eating more fruit and vegetables because they're getting them close by and it's more accessible and more affordable for them to use our market."

"So the idea is not to make money off of food, but to just get the food out there."

As for her staff, Young said they all take pride in the service they're providing.

"I've been working in this area for 20 years, and I still say, although I'm stunned by the fact that my job is so needed, I definitely feel I have the best job in the world."

"I end every day feeling that I made a difference to somebody," she said. "And I know for a fact...our team has made a difference to people."

"Every day we make a difference to somebody. And that's a great feeling."