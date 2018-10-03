Iroquois Fall man fined $1,300 for fishing offences
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says an Iroquois Falls man has been fined $1,300 for fishing offences.
Ministry says offence dates back to June 2017
The ministry says Richard Gelinas pleaded guilty in a court last month.
He was fined $1,000 for possessing too many fish and also fined $300 for packaging fish so the species couldn't be easily identified.
His fishing licence was also suspended for three months.
The ministry says court heard that on June 3, 2017, a conservation officer was patrolling on Lake Abitibi near Long Point when they checked Gelinas for compliance. He had 12 skinless walleye, which is eight over the permitted limit.
The fish were forfeited to the Crown.
The ministry encourages anglers to check fishing regulations.
