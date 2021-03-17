A company that helps match international students with host families is looking for people to offer their homes in Sudbury.

Next month, 16 high school students from Japan will be arriving in the city, to attend high schools within the Sudbury Catholic District School Board.

A spokesperson with MLI Homestay, the company that co-ordinates the program, says extra safety precautions will be in place to reduce the possibility of transmitting COVID-19.

Cheryl Lee says students will have completed a two-week quarantine period before they arrive in Sudbury.

"The students that are coming are going through a three-stage COVID testing process. So they're required to do a test 72 hours prior to getting on the plane from Japan to Canada. Then they do another COVID test the day they land at the airport and then a third COVID test on day 10," she said.

"And of course, these students, when they arrive into Sudbury, will have already completed the quarantine. So they're already done that before getting to Sudbury. And they'll be transferred to Sudbury by land."

Lee notes students have been educated on the pandemic requirements in Sudbury, and many are already accustomed to such requirements in their home country.

She says the students have been waiting to come to Sudbury since September and then January.

"And now finally, with the special exemptions that have been provided by the federal government, the students are able to enter in April."

'Great experiences' in Sudbury

Lee credits Sudbury with being a "totally welcoming, hospitable community."

"We've had lots of great experiences over the years and we totally understand that it may seem difficult to imagine at this stage bringing somebody else into your home. But for sure, these kids are coming," she said.

"They are coming to Sudbury and we are in need of families. They can be a family who is perhaps with kids of their own in elementary or high school, perhaps kids who have graduated from high school and are now in university and maybe not in university at home, but perhaps have moved away or retired couples who have space and would enjoy the company."

The students will be attending Marymount Academy, St. Ben's and St. Charles College.

"They're here for a year, so they have the intention to become really part of the community and join into family life," Lee said.

"Students will do simple things like playing cards and watching the stars from your backyard. Simple daily life things, walking the dog, all the things that that families do, that's what they're here for. They're not here to be entertained. They're here to go to school. They're academic kids that have the intention to make the most of this year abroad."

Trip part of graduation requirements

The students are prepared to learn online in Sudbury if they are required to, she adds.

"They've been watching what's been going on here in Sudbury, as well as generally in Canada. And they are aware that that can shift on a moment's notice, as it did last Friday. And for sure, the students themselves have already had a year of living with COVID in their home country where life has been modified," Lee said.

"But they just see the upside in all of this. They see the opportunity. This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for them. Part of the program they're in includes a trip that is an educational full-study time abroad. So it's not something that's just an elective or a choice. It's something that they they made the choice to do right when they entered high school."

The trip is part of their graduation requirements.

"And we want to do everything we can to find loving families that are ready to help them."

For more information about the program Lee encourages people to visit their website. She adds there will be a virtual information night held on Thursday.

"This is just an unusual time. We know it's not an easy decision, but we hope that we can allay people's worries and show them that we'll be supporting them all the way through this."