The mother of a missing Sudbury woman is pleading for anyone who knows anything about her daughter's whereabouts to speak up.

OPP say 26-year-old Constance Richards, who also goes by Connie, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 4. They say she was seen driving erratically in the area of Fox Lake Road in the Cartier area north of Sudbury at 2:30 p.m. Her vehicle was later found abandoned in a gravel pit.

Richards' mother, Pamela Hatch-Fogarty, says it's unlike her daughter to leave and not say where she's going.

"She's always contacted somebody — me, a friend or somebody," she said. "She always reached out to somebody."

Hatch-Fogarty says Constance drives a new vehicle so it's unlikely it broke down.

"The car was found with her purse, belongings, money, all that still in her car," she said.

Richards going through 'hard time'

Hatch-Fogarty says she's concerned by the last message she got from her daughter; she didn't seem like her usual self.

"A lot is happening with her right now, emotionally and in her life," Hatch-Fogarty said. "I know she's having a hard time coping with that."

Hatch-Fogarty says her daughter was working on getting better and had recently started going to church and seeking help online.

Now that Richards has been missing a week, Hatch-Fogarty says she fears for her safety.

"Where her car was located, I'm worried that she's lost in the bush," she said, adding her daughter doesn't have the skills she would to survive off the beaten track.

She says the last week have been difficult for her family.

"There's no words to explain how a mom feels or any parent who is going through this," she said. "I've got to be strong. Constance has a 15-year-old sister who lives with me. I have to be strong for her too."

MISSING: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> attempting to locate 26 year old Constance RICHARDS 5’4’’ brown hair, brown eyes. Last seen on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at approximately 2:30pm on Fox Lake Rd in the area of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cartier?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cartier</a>. Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information. ^jt <a href="https://t.co/kJPS36RqLk">pic.twitter.com/kJPS36RqLk</a> —@OPP_NER

OPP Const. Michelle Coulombe says police are concerned for Richards' well-being. Police are asking anyone who knows anything about where Richards might be to contact police.

"Her vehicle appears to have been stuck in a gravel pit," she said.

"So she would have walked out onto Highway 144 and walking along there. You don't see that too often."

Coulombe says police haven't received any tips or information on her whereabouts. She says police are still investigating and searching the area.