A large police presence is in the northern Ontario community of Hearst, as officers search for a missing teen.

Eighteen-year old Alphonso Ferguson was last seen May 10th, and has not been in contact with family since.

He is described as a black male, who stands 5'11, and has an average build. Police say he was last seen wearing a white hoodie with dark coloured strings and dark coloured markings on the outside of the sleeves. He was also wearing light blue pants, possibly jeans.

The police search has been underway since Wednesday.

OPP Constable Stephanie Bélec says a number of police resources are involved including the Emergency Response team, canine officers, a helicopter, and the Underwater Search & Recovery Unit.

"Anytime that we have an investigation where we're concerned about somebody's well-being we do a very thorough, a very intricate investigation to make sure that we don't leave any stones unturned, so to speak."

"That's why we're using everything that's available to us, to be able to find him," Bélec said.

She was unable to say why there is a concern for Ferguson's well being.

Missing 18-year old Alphonso Ferguson is seen in this surveillance photo wearing the clothes he was last seen wearing on May 10, the night he went missing. (Supplied by OPP)

Belec also encourages residents around the Hearst community to check their properties for any unusual activity.

"With spring cleaning outside your property, if you happen to notice anything that's out of place, anything unusual, even if you think that it's not really important — please let us know," she said.

Belec added there are no public safety concerns at this time.

"Everything is a possibility, we're not ruling anything out. The investigation is still very fluid."