OPP continue to search for missing swimmer in Chutes Provincial Park
Search crews continue to look for a man who went swimming in a provincial park and didn’t resurface.
On Sunday night around 8 p.m., OPP got a call about a missing 28-year-old man who had not resurfaced from a lake in Chutes Provincial Park.
The underwater search and recovery team, aviation services and marine units from the OPP are continuing to look for him.
The park is open, but police ask the public to avoid the area where crews are working.
Police say further information will be released when it becomes available.
