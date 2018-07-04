Skip to Main Content
Talwinder Singh, 28, found dead after reported missing in Ontario Provincial Park

Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a missing swimmer has been found in Chutes Provincial Park.

Man reported missing Sunday night

CBC News ·
Police were called on Sunday after a man went swimming and didn't surface. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

On Sunday night, police were called to the park about a man who went swimming and didn't resurface.

A search was conducted and on Wednesday afternoon, the body of Talwinder Singh, 28, of Lasalle, Quebec, was found.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Friday.

