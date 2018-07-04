Talwinder Singh, 28, found dead after reported missing in Ontario Provincial Park
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a missing swimmer has been found in Chutes Provincial Park.
Man reported missing Sunday night
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a missing swimmer has been found in Chutes Provincial Park.
On Sunday night, police were called to the park about a man who went swimming and didn't resurface.
A search was conducted and on Wednesday afternoon, the body of Talwinder Singh, 28, of Lasalle, Quebec, was found.
Police say an investigation is ongoing.
A post-mortem is scheduled for Friday.