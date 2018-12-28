The family of a missing Sudbury man is calling for more attention to be paid to the plight of all missing people.

Branden Bodson-Gratton, 25, was last seen December 3 in downtown Sudbury.

Since his disappearance, police and volunteers have been searching parts of the city with no luck.

Branden's uncle, Michael Bodson, says not knowing what happened is a terrible strain on the family.

The family hosted a vigil at Civic Square Friday evening for the community to show support for the return of Branden and all missing people in the city.

Bodson says he's become aware of the huge issue of loved ones gone missing since his nephew has disappeared, and he feels more resources need to be put toward making sure those who are vulnerable don't drop off the radar.

He says mental illness and addictions play a role in people going astray.

"But people do tend to turn a blind eye to it," says Bodson. "And I think it's about time that we open our hearts a bit more and and try to focus our attention on this issue. It is a larger issue that we think it is. And I would love people to get together and start maybe putting a bit of pressure on our justice system to help them get off the streets, and encourage them to move forward in their lives. Because nothing good is coming out so far."

Bodson says he wants his nephew to know that he is loved and wanted at home.

"I want him to know that we care very deeply about him and and whatever the situation or whatever the trouble he thinks he might be in, the circumstances of it doesn't matter. This doesn't matter how large the problem is. We can fix it when he comes home."

Bodson-Gratton is described at 5'10", slim build, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.