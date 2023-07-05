Search continues for paramedic presumed drowned near Kashechewan First Nation

The search continues around Kashechewan First Nation in northeastern Ontario for a missing paramedic presumed drowned.

In an update on Facebook on Tuesday at 11 p.m. Kashechewan Chief Gaius Wesley said the community deployed 20 boats and had 50 people searching for a man who went missing on Monday.

Wesley said they stopped searching Tuesday night, and would resume Wednesday morning.

The paramedic, who was new to the community located near the James Bay coast, was on a supply run Monday with another paramedic and a nurse. They were on a boat to reach the neighbouring community of Fort Albany First Nation.

In an earlier update on Facebook, Wesley said the three health-care workers had to abandon their boat due to strong currents on the Albany River. The paramedic reported missing chased after the boat, and witnesses saw him get carried away by the current.

In his update Tuesday night, Wesley said the Ontario Provincial Police's (OPP) search and recovery team conducted aerial searches and planned to continue those on Wednesday.

OPP Const. Bev Gauthier confirmed with Radio-Canada that the police service was sending two helicopters to the community.

Wesley said the OPP's diving team is due to arrive in the community on Wednesday to help with the search.

Moose Cree First Nation, located further down the James Bay coast, also supplied some drones equipped with special search and rescue cameras.

Wesley said the search and rescue crews expanded their search downstream toward the James Bay.

In a shorter update at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Wesley said recreational use of the river is banned while the search is underway.