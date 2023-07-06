Rescuers recover body of missing paramedic near Kashechewan First Nation

Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a paramedic who went missing while in northern Ontario's Albany River.

Kashechewan First Nation Chief Gaius Wesley said in a Facebook update Wednesday night that the man's body was recovered at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

About 50 volunteers, along with search and rescue crews from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) searched the river after the man was presumed drowned.

The paramedic, who had been working in Kashechewan for just two weeks, was part of a supply run with another paramedic and a nurse to the nearby community of Fort Albany First Nation.

Because of strong currents they had to abandon their boat, but witnesses said the paramedic chased after it to recover it, and was carried away by the current.

OPP Const. Bev Gauthier said police service sent two helicopters to the community to help with the search.

Wesley later confirmed the OPP also sent in a dive team to assist with the search around the river, which leads to James Bay.

The paramedic's family was in Kashechewan on Wednesday and accepted condolences from community members at the airport.