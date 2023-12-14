Vigil in Timmins, Ont. marks the 20th anniversary of Pamela Holopainen's disappearance

Some 50 people walked and gathered in Timmins, Ont. on Thursday to mark the two decades that have passed since Pamela Holopainen was last seen.

The event kicked off with a walk from the corner of Vipond Road and Moneta Avenue to the Timmins Native Friendship Centre.

Participants carried banners that read "no more stolen sisters" and "justice for Pamela Holopainen."

At the centre, various items were put on display to honour Holopainen's life and raise awareness about her disappearance.

Holopainen, 22, was last seen in Timmins leaving a house party in December 2003.

Her sister Vanessa Brousseau believes there would be more evidence to work with if police had taken the case more seriously when she was reported missing in January 2004.

There was a renewed interest in the case when the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was launched in 2016.

Halopainen is one of seven documented cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women from northeastern Ontario.

Her sister Vanessa Brousseau says she organized a vigil "to keep her name out there."

Pamela Holopainen and her older sister Vanessa grew up in South Porcupine with an Inuit mother. (Vanessa Brousseau)

She believes somebody has answers as to what happened to her sister 20 years ago.

Brousseau says she hasn't had any updates from police in years.

"I always hope for closure," she said. "I'll never stop hoping for closure, but I don't think it's realistic."

She believes there isn't enough awareness about her sisters' case, both nationally and within the community of Timmins.

"I think it's often covered up because nobody wants to take accountability for neglecting to do their jobs."

Police say the case remains open

In any case, Brousseau says the vigil was not about what police did or didn't do, but rather, about her sister "being remembered in a beautiful way."

The event wrapped up in a ceremony with drumming, singing, and speeches from elders.

Marc Depatie, a spokesperson for the Timmins Police Service, told CBC in an email that Holopainen's case remains open and that "given the gravity of the incident, all investigative avenues have been pursued to the fullest extent."

He adds that "information is the driving force behind any investigation" and encourages those who know something to reach out to the Timmins Police Service.