Sudbury Police searching for missing man who left in emotional distress
Greater Sudbury Police are searching for a missing man, thought to be in emotional distress.
A police helicopter could be seen Monday afternoon flying low around the city.
A spokesperson for GSPS says the chopper was assisting in the search for a man named Jacob Adelman. He is not from Sudbury, and not familiar with the area.
Police say there are concerns for his well-being, as he left in emotional distress.
Adelman was last seen around midnight on July 5, in area of Ramsey View Court and Regent Street.
Community members and business owners are asked to check any out buildings on their property to ensure they are secured, and that the missing man has not taken shelter inside.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Greater Sudbury Police immediately.
Update - Jacob was last seen around 12:00am June 5 in area of Ramsey View Ct & Regent St. Jacob is not familiar w Sudbury & may have taken shelter. We are asking that ppl in the area check property & out buildings. There is a concern for Jacob's well-being. Pls contact us w info. <a href="https://t.co/Hh2Bks80gb">https://t.co/Hh2Bks80gb</a>—@SudburyPolice
