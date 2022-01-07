A Sudbury woman said in the process of finding lost letters written between her grandparents, she's also found family she didn't know existed.

In December, Jennifer Rybachuk was set to get a box of letters but a family member accidentally left them on the tonneau cover of his truck. The family assumed the box had fallen off and put out a plea for help, but didn't hear anything back.

The letters were between her grandparents just after the Second World War, from 1945 to 1949. Her grandfather was in the military and stationed overseas. He wrote regularly to her grandmother, who lived in the Sudbury-area.

Rybachuk said she was upset and disappointed when the box went missing.

"I thought that a part of our family history would have been lost forever," she said.

"I thought because they weren't found within a couple of days — and we got some rain and some snow — I thought even if they were to be found that they would be destroyed."

In January, she ended up getting a call from Steven Sullivan, who explained he had the lost box.

Sullivan found the box not long after it went missing in December. He saw it lying in the middle of the road, pulled over, opened it up and ended up putting it in the back of his truck.

He said he forgot about it over the Christmas season but remembered it during a family meal. He mentioned it to his family, who told him a woman had been looking for it.

"I felt bad because it was over three weeks I had had the box," he said.

Jennifer Rybachuk said her grandparents exchanged love letters after the Second World War, when her grandfather was stationed overseas. (Supplied by Jennifer Rybachuk)

He went on Facebook and found the original post about the lost letters and contacted the owner.

Rybachuk said she made arrangements to go pick up the box from Sullivan. Sullivan had looked at a few of the letters and recognized a family name so he asked Rybachuk about it.

They soon realized they're actually third cousins.

"We're reunited with family now," she said.

"It feels amazing. I think it's very important, as well as my children because I have two young boys, to know their family and to reconnect."

Sullivan said he's happy and proud to not only meet family, but reunite them with the lost letters.

"That was fun, I enjoyed doing that," he said. "It felt good."

Rybachuk said she's so glad to have the letters again.

"You always have a glimmer of hope, but I basically came to terms that we were never going to receive them again and I had to go off my memory that I remembered them from," she said.

"But now, so we didn't get our Christmas miracle but we got our New Year's miracle. So, I am, I'm so thankful. And now this gives me new hope that anything can happen."