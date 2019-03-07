New
Search underway for missing Kapuskasing couple Jody and Nicole Blais
Search crews are looking for a couple from Kapuskasing who haven’t been seen since Monday.
Couple left Sudbury on Monday and have not been heard from since
Jody and Nicole Blais left Sudbury on a helicopter on Monday night.
According to Captain Graeme Cook of the Search and Rescue Centre, the flight usually takes about an hour and a half.
On Wednesday, they were reported missing after a business partner couldn't contact them.
The helicopter they were in is a light grey Robinson R66 with orange and white lines.
More to come....
With files from Radio-Canada
