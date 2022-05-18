Sudbury police asking for help to locate missing 11 year-old girl
Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 11 year-old girl. Anna Marie Peltier Laidley was last seen at the Ryan Heights Playground at about 8:30 pm on May 17th.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, or go online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com