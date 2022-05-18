Sudbury police asking for help to locate missing 11 year-old girl

Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an 11 year-old girl.

Anna Marie Peltier Laidley was last seen at the Ryan Heights Playground at about 8:30 pm on Tuesday, May 17th.

Anna is described as being 5 feet tall, having a medium build, brown eyes and short, dirty blonde

hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweater with "Wiki Hawks" written on it, black leggings and red

skateboarding shoes with red laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, or go online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com