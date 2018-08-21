A Sudbury mother says she's hoping whoever took her son's battery for his hearing device returns it.

Over the weekend, Dr. Julie Connolly, a Sudbury-based doctor and her five children returned from vacation.

They were taking their luggage out of the vehicle and discovered a large, double stroller that had been sitting in the driveway during the unpacking had vanished.

Connolly says she made a large sign with her son and posted it in her driveway. She also posted about the ordeal on social media. Not long after, the stroller reappeared in her driveway.

However, a battery for her son's cochlear implant, which was tucked away in a zipped up part of the stroller, remains missing.

"These are not Duracell batteries," she said.

"They are very specific to cochlear implants. Without that, he can't hear."

Connolly says the cochlear implant battery costs around $200. (Supplied/Julie Connolly)

Connolly says she's not sure what happened to it, but believes whoever took the stroller didn't realize how valuable the materials were inside. She says the battery itself costs about $200.

Connolly posted an updated sign at the end of her driveway.

"I think they went through the case, kept what they thought they could use themselves and threw everything else in the garbage," she said.

"Once they saw the advertisement on my driveway to bring back the stroller, they put those other things back in. But what they had thrown away, I don't know if we're going to be able to retrieve."

Connolly says her son has been using the implant since he was 10 months old. She hopes whoever is behind this will help them out.

"I understand it was likely an honest mistake," she said.

"But if they can please go through their garbage if they have thrown this out. It is a brown, plastic piece of material. It's a battery with a grey top. It's about three centimetres long by a centimetre and a half wide. That is the battery for a cochlear implant."