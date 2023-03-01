Cessna with 2 passengers goes missing in remote part of northern Ontario

Search and rescue crews are looking for a small plane that had two people on board, and went missing in a remote part of northern Ontario on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Maj. Trevor Reid, a spokesperson with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Trenton, Ont., said a Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft was headed from Nakina to Fort Hope, both in northwestern Ontario, but never arrived at its destination.

"After about an hour its owners contacted JRCC Trenton," Reid said.

Several military and police search and rescue aircraft, including a C-130 Hercules and an Ontario Provincial Police helicopter, were deployed to search along the plane's route.

"This is an area that is treed, it's got lakes in it, snow on the ground, obviously, as well as some hills and some valleys," Reid said.

"So it is posing a challenge, certainly."

Reid added that light snow and cloudy conditions on Tuesday hampered search efforts, but the weather improved on Wednesday.

He said the search, with several aircraft, continues with visual spotters and equipment to detect the Cessna's transmitter.

Reid said he could not yet identify the two people in the plane, or the company that owned it.