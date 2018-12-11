A Sudbury mother is making a plea for help in finding her 25-year-old missing son.

Branden Bodson-Gratton was last seen on Monday, Dec. 3 by a cab driver who dropped him off at his Elgin Street boarding house.

His mother Diane Gratton says she last spoke to him that night.

"He wasn't feeling well," she said.

A few days later, it was discovered he'd left his coat, bank card and keys in his room. His phone was found a few days later in the parking lot of the John Howard Society on Pine Street.

Gratton says her son has been diagnosed with depression and early onset schizophrenia. She says Branden has been prescribed medication, but adds he has turned to street drugs in the past. She says he routinely keeps in contact with her and his family, but no one has heard from him.

Leading up to his disappearance, Gratton says she knew her son was using recreational drugs.

"Usually he will call one of us to take him to the hospital because he's not well or he'll go to camp," she explained.

"So for him to take off with no notice with no one he knows, it's not like him at all."

Gratton adds another out of character action is that her son left the door to his boarding room open and his cat was loose in the building.

"Red flags were going on because he didn't even return home and his cat, he brings to camp to his brother's house, wherever he goes," she said.

"He doesn't leave the cat more than four hours alone."

Gratton says the family has contacted police. Kaitlyn Dunn with Greater Sudbury Police says an investigation is underway.

"There is concern for his well-being due to the prolonged period of time that his family has not heard from him," Dunn said.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts or video surveillance in the area is asked to contact police."

Bodson-Gratton is described as five-foot-ten, 155 pounds, with hazel eyes and short brown hair.