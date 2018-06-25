Search continues for missing boater near Wawa
Ontario Provincial Police are still combing through an area east of Wawa looking for any trace of a man reported missing on Friday.
Police say 2 men are related
Police have already found the remains of the man he was with in Whitefish Lake.
Concerned family members reported the pair missing on Friday morning.
Police say they found a boat upright and later found one man deceased in the water. His name is being withheld until the second man is found.
OPP say the two are related.
With files from Jessica Pope
