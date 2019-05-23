Boater reported missing south of Moosonee
Ontario Provincial Police say a search is underway for a missing boater.
OPP called on Wednesday after a report of a boating incident
On Wednesday afternoon, police received a report of a boating incident in the area of the Mattagami and Moose Rivers, near an area known as Moose River Crossing.
Police say two people were in a small boat when they encountered trouble and both ended up in the water.
A man was located by nearby citizens and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A woman remains unaccounted for.
Police, Moose Factory Fire and Rescue and the 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron from the Canadian Forces Base Trenton are all involved in the search for her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.
