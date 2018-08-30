Police ID body of missing boater
Provincial Police have identified the body found in Obakamiga Lake, west of Hornepayne, as 31-year-old Benjamin Mackay of Sault Ste. Marie.
Police said they began their search for Mackay on the morning of August 28 with the assistance of a police helicopter and several family members and friends.
They discovered the body on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.