Provincial Police have identified the body found in Obakamiga Lake, west of Hornepayne, as 31-year-old Benjamin Mackay of Sault Ste. Marie.

Police have identified the body of Benjamin Mackay, missing since Tuesday. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

Police said they began their search for Mackay on the morning of August 28 with the assistance of a police helicopter and several family members and friends.

They discovered the body on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

