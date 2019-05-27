Jennifer MacDonald identified as deceased missing boater
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a deceased boater has been found near Moose Factory.
Search had started last week after boater reported missing
Last Wednesday, police were called after a boater was reported missing in the area of the Mattagami and Moose Rivers, near the area known as Moose River Crossing.
Two people had encountered trouble while out in a small boat and both ended up in the water. One of the boaters, a man, was found by nearby citizens and treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
On Sunday afternoon, the body of the missing female boater was found near the shore of Moose Factory. She has been identified as Jennifer MacDonald, 46, of Moose Factory.
Police continue to investigate.
