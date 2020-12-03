Up North 6:53 Missing blanket Did you buy a knit pink, green and white blanket from a thrift shop in North Bay in the last year? If so, a woman from Commanda is looking for you. Host Jonathan Pinto spoke with Alex Merrick. 6:53

There's a picture of a baby lying on a crocheted pink, green and white afghan blanket that's been shared more than 9,000 times on social media.

The picture was first posted to Facebook a week ago by Alex Merrick, formerly of Commanda.

She and her family are searching for the blanket after it was accidently donated to Value Village in North Bay last year.

"My Gran made this blanket probably just over 45 years ago for my oldest sister [Christine]," Merrick told Up North host Jonathan Pinto.

Their grandmother made Merrick and her four siblings each a blanket.

"She was a prolific knitter and crocheter, and probably whipped this up in the course of a few nights watching like Wheel of Fortune or something."

Merrick currently lives in Toronto. Most of her family lives near North Bay, however Christine lives in Edmonton. Their grandmother passed away in 2014.

Wanted to gift it to her now-adult daughter

It was during a recent phone conversation that her older sister asked Merrick if she had the blanket their Gran made for her.

When Merrick asked her sister about the interest in the blanket, she learned it was because Christine had wanted to pass it down to her now-adult daughter.

"She just bought her first house and I think Christine was hoping to gift it to her for Christmas," Merrick said.

Merrick went searching through her own home for the blanket and then asked her parents to check in their house. Neither had any luck finding the homemade gift.

That's when it was learned that unfortunately the blanket had been donated to Value Village in North Bay last year, along with a pile of other linens that were not being used.

"I sort of felt a pang in my chest when I got that news," Merrick said.

"I swear I felt the vibrations across many provinces, that blow to my sister."

Merrick said her sister was very upset by the news, especially since she was not able to travel to Ontario in 2014 for their grandmother's funeral.

"I think that maybe this uncorked something for her and I felt it very deeply. I just wanted to do something."

Social media plea

That's when Merrick posted the picture and the plea on Facebook searching for the blanket.

"I acknowledge that it's sort of a one in a billion ask of the universe," she said.

"I never in a million years imagined the response that we've gotten," Merrick admitted.

Honestly, it has restored our faith in humanity. - Alex Merrick

She says the entire family has been overwhelmed with well wishes, prayers and hopes for a Christmas miracle to have the blanket located.

"There's been a lot of tears collectively — among my family, just seeing people, complete strangers and how they've reacted to this call out for this blanket."

Merrick thinks the call resonates with so many people because everyone seems to have something made by a grandparent with their own hands and connect with losing that.

"Thank you to everyone who has shared this so widely. Honestly it has restored our faith in humanity."