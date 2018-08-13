A celebration is taking place Monday in Missanabie Cree First Nation in northeastern Ontario to highlight the community's recent designation of receiving reserve status.

The community, north of Chapleau, has been asking for reserve status since 1906 when Treaty 9 was first signed between the Government of Canada and various First Nations governments in northern Ontario.

Recently, the community received news a deal had been reached with the federal government.

Chief Jason Gauthier says a large celebration is planned to mark the milestone.

"The spirit of the community is quite high right now [as] everybody is pretty happy that that designation finally happened," he said.

Chief Jason Gauthier of Missanabie Cree First Nation is working with the federal government to secure reserve designation. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

"It was a long process, in which a lot of the people that, our ancestors, our great-great grandfathers had requested land and after quite some time we were granted that land."

Gauthier says residents in the community are marking how long the process took as well as celebrating reserve status.

"I think that we've always had a sense of pride in the community and I think that this may enhance it in some ways," he said.

Missanabie Cree First Nation in the Algoma district has been waiting for more than 112 years for the government to grant it reserve status. The milestone happened. Jason Gauthier is the Chief of Missanabie Cree First Nation. He recently spoke with CBC reporter Angela Gemmill. 6:53

"But I think overall we're a very progressive First Nation and we're very ambitious. There's lots of things that we do [and] lots of things that we're going to continue to do that give us that sense of pride."

Gauthier says the next step is to negotiate with the provincial government for more land.