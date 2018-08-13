The Missanabie Cree First Nation not only has land to call home, it now has $150 million from the federal government for its treaty settlement.

The settlement is the latest chapter in correcting an injustice that the community has been working to resolve for more than a century — and Chief Jason Gauthier says there is more to be done.

"Certain levels of reconciliation have come forward ... there's some compensation for us. But ... there's always more hills to climb and we know we have future work to do."

Gauthier says the money has been put in trust for the community's future.

The First Nation, located in the Algoma District, was promised reserve land for its people when Treaty 9 was brokered in 1906 — but did not receive a land base until 2018.

Treaty 9 (also known as the James Bay Treaty) is one of the 11 post-Confederation Numbered Treaties negotiated with Indigenous peoples in Canada, between 1871 and 1921. It reportedly covers most of present-day Ontario, north of the height of land, dividing the Great Lakes watershed from the Hudson and James Bay drainage basins.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler congratulated Missanabie Cree First Nation on the settlement.

"We ... celebrate this historic settlement to secure land they rightfully should have received more than 110 years ago. This agreement concludes the outstanding Treaty obligation of the federal Crown and helps right this historic wrong," he stated in a news release.

Fiddler lauded "Chief Gauthier and Council, past leaders, Elders, youth and ancestors who have played important roles" reclaiming their home.

"It is a long journey for the people of Missanabie Cree, and we are pleased to see the Crown honour an outstanding Treaty obligation that will help to create new opportunities for this community," he said.

In addition to financial compensation, the First Nation can now add up to 3,200 acres to its reserve land base. This will allow for Missanabie Cree to develop infrastructure, education and economic opportunities, creating meaningful employment, proper housing and healthcare, and implement green energy strategies.