A northern Ontario First Nation is chipping in to get a new drug detox centre built in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Sault Area Hospital has been lobbying the province for years for a 33-bed withdrawal management facility.

Missanabie Cree First Nation is now promising $10 million over five years to run the centre once it's built.

Chief Jason Gauthier says he hopes this inspires all governments, including other area First Nations, to invest in fighting addiction.

"This is a crisis and we need to deal with this head on," he said. "I think the facilities in Sault Ste. Marie now are lacking. and I would consider [them] to be probably some of the worst facilities in north Ontario."

Gauthier says he hopes his community's pledge will help move the project forward.

"Our frustration is we felt that it wasn't happening at the sort of rate we felt it needed to happen," he said.

"We felt that making the offer was a way to get things moving and make sure that people don't continue to overdose."

Jason Gauthier is the Chief of the Missanabie Cree First Nation. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Gauthier says the money would be used to operate the facility once it's built.

The proposed $11 million withdrawal centre would replace an existing 16-bed detox in an old house in Sault Ste. Marie.

Like most First Nations, Missanabie Cree gets much of its funding through the federal government.

Gauthier says they are still working out where the money for the facility would come from.