Ontario Provincial Police say they continue to get tips about possible sightings of the two fugitives from British Columbia, but police say none of them have been confirmed.

The cross-country search is continuing for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. The two men from British Columbia are wanted in connection with three homicides. The last confirmed sighting of them was in Gillam, Manitoba on July 22.

OPP Acting Sergeant Shona Camirand says police continue to get tips from all over northeastern Ontario from people who think they've spotted the two men. She says none of those sightings have been confirmed.

"The OPP is continuing to investigate any tips that come in," she said.

"So at this time no tip is closed, but we will thoroughly investigate everything that comes in. We have to take every tip seriously so we do investigate every one."

She says police encourage the public to phone them if they think they've spotted the pair.

"It wouldn't be fair to ask the public not to call in if they see something suspicious, because we really rely on the public's help for many things," she said.

"We rely on the public's help for impaired driving and in a case like this we do rely on the public's assistance, as we can't be everywhere."

Camirand says if you think you see McLeod and Schmegelsky do not approach them. She says it's best to call police with as many details as possible to help in their investigation.

Greater Sudbury Police also confirm they have received reports of the suspects in the area but say none have been confirmed.

"We are aware of misinformation related to the murder suspects via social media and ask the public to refrain from spreading rumours," police stated on social media.

"Any confirmed sightings will be shared through GSPS social media sites. We use the community to rely on the GSPS social media/website as their trusted source of information. Should any sighting be confirmed, we will issue a community notification immediately."