Sudbury police say an attempted murder charge has been upgraded to second degree murder after the victim died of his injuries.

On July 1, police were called to a home on Ferndale Avenue after reports of a disturbance.

Police arrived and found a serious assault had taken place. A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Initially, police arrested and charged a 25-year-old man. A further investigation found the 25-year-old man was not responsible for the man's serious injuries, although he had been in a physical fight with the victim.

Police then arrested and charged a 48-year-old man with attempted murder. That charge has now been upgraded to second degree murder.

The accused remains in police custody.