Sudbury police upgrade charge to 2nd degree murder after Ferndale Ave. assault
Sudbury police say an attempted murder charge has been upgraded to second degree murder after the victim died of his injuries.
On July 1, police were called to a home on Ferndale Avenue after reports of a disturbance.
Police arrived and found a serious assault had taken place. A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Initially, police arrested and charged a 25-year-old man. A further investigation found the 25-year-old man was not responsible for the man's serious injuries, although he had been in a physical fight with the victim.
Police then arrested and charged a 48-year-old man with attempted murder. That charge has now been upgraded to second degree murder.
The accused remains in police custody.
