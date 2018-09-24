One person injured in Minnow Lake apartment fire

One person was injured after an apartment fire in the Minnow Lake area over the weekend.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to an alarm at a Second Avenue apartment complex on Saturday morning, and found smoke in a unit on the main floor.

A woman was pulled from her bedroom by firefighters, and treated for smoke inhalation before being transported to hospital, according to the platoon chief.

Fire services say the probable cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction of an appliance in the kitchen.

Damage to the apartment unit is estimated at $2,000.