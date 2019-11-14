Looks like winter is settling in for the long haul in northeastern Ontario. That means highway conditions can get a little tricky at times. And bad weather can mean road closures and traffic delays.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is helping drivers to "know before you go" by encouraging them to sign up for route notifications.

"Once you sign up for the Ontario 511 service you can set up notifications through SMS text or emails to determine if your route is going to be blocked or your drive will be delayed," Astrid Poei, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

Motorists can then decide if they want to take an alternate route or delay their trip.

Poei said that route notifications tells drivers about road closures, traffic incidents, and road work where speeds have been reduced. She recommends going to the Ontario 511 site for road conditions.



All of Ontario's provincial roadways are covered by this service. Poei said "the interesting thing about 511 is that it's our contractors providing information back to the system."

She added that the MTO's highway maintenance contractors can provide information that other apps cannot.

Poei stresses that safety is the Ministry of Transportation's top priority.

"I think that a lot of people may not give themselves the time they need to get to their destinations," she said. "Route notifications give drivers the opportunity to make a decision and choose another option."

There is no cost to signing up for route notifications.

To register, go to Ontario.ca/511

