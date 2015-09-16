Ontario's Ministry of the Environment says proposed changes to how the discharge of toxic wastewater by industry into the province's lakes and rivers is regulated will create a level playing field. An environmental group doesn't agree.

The province is proposing that each industrial site apply for its own environmental compliance approval to ensure that all facilities within the same industry are governed by the same legal tool.

Environmental Defence doesn't think this is the right way to go.

Kelsey Scarfone is the water manager at Environmental Defence. It's a group of people ranging from policy experts to bloggers who are working to protect Canada's environment and human health.

Scarfone says the regulations on industrial toxic effluent into wastewater were implemented in the early 1990s as part of a Municipal-Industrial Strategy for Abatement (MISA) for nine major industrial sectors.

Scarfone says the regulations are outdated but "they do cover 113 of Ontario's top polluting facilities and set really strong regulatory legal standards on how much toxic effluent can be released," said Scarfone.

Scarfone added that several of the nine industrial sectors are represented in northeastern Ontario by companies involved in mining, pulp and paper and steel manufacturing.

"There are many mines that are excellent at meeting these standards and haven't had any compliance issues," said Scarfone.

She adds that what gives Environmental Defence cause for concern is the government's proposal to take the regulatory standards and move them into site specific approvals.

"Those approvals would no longer have a regulatory and strong legal backstop," she explained.

According to Scarfone, many companies have been consistently non-compliant.

She cites pulp and paper company Domtar as an example.

"In 2018 alone there were 11 violations of these regulations. And since 2015 Domtar alone has paid over $100,000 in fines associated with not meeting these standards," said Scarfone.

"These facilities aren't ready to have individual and non-regulatory, non-legally binding environmental compliance approvals," said Scarfone.

Scarfone says Environmental Defence is concerned that the government has decided to scrap the rules instead of updating them.

"The problem with individual site approvals is that the company can apply for weaker provisions, whereas what's with this program in place now there is a minimum standard for those 113 facilities," she explained.

Scarfone states there are quite a few repeat offenders when it comes to breaking the regulations. "We're concerned that they're heavily financially incentivized to seek weaker standards for their toxic effluent, none of which is going to be a good thing for Ontario's water," she said.

According to Scarfone, in the Environmental Commissioner's last report before her position was terminated, she talked about how MISA needed to be updated.

In an email to CBC, Lindsay Davidson from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, wrote that the MISA regulations are not the primary means of controlling wastewater discharged by industrial facilities into Ontario's waterways.

"All these facilities are also required to have site-specific Environmental Compliance Approvals (ECAs) under the Ontario Water Resource Act," stated Davidson.



Davidson went on to explain that the ECAs include discharge limits that are in addition to, and often more stringent than the technology-based limits in the regulations.





"ECAs continue to be the primary legal tool for ensuring environmental protection," wrote Davidson.

Domtar did not respond to phone calls and emails requesting comment.