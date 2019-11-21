The Ministry of Labour has fined a Sudbury company $125,000 following the 2017 death of a worker.

Teranorth Construction & Engineering Limited was working on a culvert bridge rehabilitation project north of Elliot Lake in October 2017.

When the job was done, the ministry said the company instructed a worker to drive a water truck back to Sudbury. The ministry found that the worker was neither trained for nor qualified to safely perform the task.

Due to a mechanical failure, the truck started rolling backward down a hill with the worker at the wheel.

The ministry says the worker jumped out of the truck and died from injuries in that fall.

Teranorth pleaded guilty to failing to provide information, instruction, and supervision to a worker to protect the safety of the worker.

Teranorth was also convicted in 2013 for a fatality that took place in 2011.

The ministry said a worker was killed when the elevated work platform the worker was standing on overturned.

The company was fined $115,000 in that incident.

