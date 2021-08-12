Ministry of Labour investigating death on Radar Road
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development is investigating a fatality on Radar Road in Hanmer, an official with the ministry says.
Ministry says worker sustained fatal injuries while securing heavy equipment load to flatbed
Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development is investigating a fatality on Radar Road in Hanmer, an official with the ministry says.
On Tuesday, Sudbury police reported that Shawn Caouette was found in the area near Radar Road, following a search that began Monday night.
A colleague had notified police after discovering Caouette's idling transport on the road side.
A spokesperson with the ministry said that the reported employer is Sudbury-based Villano Construction.
According to the Ministry the "worker sustained fatal injuries while attempting to secure a heavy equipment load on the flatbed transport trailer."
Two inspectors and one engineer from the ministry attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.