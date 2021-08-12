Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development is investigating a fatality on Radar Road in Hanmer, an official with the ministry says.

On Tuesday, Sudbury police reported that Shawn Caouette was found in the area near Radar Road, following a search that began Monday night.

A colleague had notified police after discovering Caouette's idling transport on the road side.

A spokesperson with the ministry said that the reported employer is Sudbury-based Villano Construction.

According to the Ministry the "worker sustained fatal injuries while attempting to secure a heavy equipment load on the flatbed transport trailer."

Two inspectors and one engineer from the ministry attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.