Ministry of Labour investigates death of Belanger Construction worker
The Ministry of Labour continues to investigate a workplace fatality in Marathon, Ontario that involved a construction company based out of Greater Sudbury.

Worker became pinned by shifting bridge near Marathon, Ministry says

Ontario Ministry of Labour and OPP investigate fatal tree cutting incident (Government of Ontario)

According to the ministry, a worker had been installing a temporary steel bridge just north of Marathon on August 14.

According to the ministry, a worker had been installing a temporary steel bridge just north of Marathon on August 14.

When the bridge shifted the worker became pinned and died.

The Ministry of Labour said the employer is Belanger Construction, based out of Chelmsford.

During their initial visit to the site of the accident, ministry inspectors issued three orders and one requirement to the employer.

The ministry conducted a second inspection on August 16, and issued one more requirement to the employer.

A spokesperson with the ministry said if there are any charges to be laid in connection with the accident, they must be laid within one year.

No details have been released about the victim.

